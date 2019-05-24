PHF Leasing standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.68% to Rs 0.58 croreNet profit of PHF Leasing rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.68% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 300.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.580.76 -24 2.262.74 -18 OPM %36.2143.42 -23.0142.34 - PBDT0.010.07 -86 -0.290.12 PL PBT00.05 -100 -0.330.05 PL NP0.090.05 80 0.160.04 300
