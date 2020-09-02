Phoenix International consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.70% to Rs 5.63 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International declined 16.47% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.70% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.6310.1864.8334.971.892.071.001.180.710.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)