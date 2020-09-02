Phoenix International consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.70% to Rs 5.63 croreNet profit of Phoenix International declined 16.47% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.70% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.6310.18 -45 OPM %64.8334.97 -PBDT1.892.07 -9 PBT1.001.18 -15 NP0.710.85 -16
