Phoenix International standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 10.22 croreNet profit of Phoenix International rose 71.43% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.05% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 42.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.2210.23 0 42.5139.26 8 OPM %32.3953.76 -33.6937.57 - PBDT2.502.76 -9 7.224.65 55 PBT1.65-0.33 LP 3.691.08 242 NP1.560.91 71 3.251.90 71
