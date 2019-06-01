Phoenix International standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 10.22 crore

Net profit of rose 71.43% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.05% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 42.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

