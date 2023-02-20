Phoenix Mills allots 7,257 equity shares under ESOP

-
-
Phoenix Mills has allotted 7,257 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantee upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees' Stock Option Plan, 2018.
Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 35,71,68,912 consisting of 17,85,84,456 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to 35,71,83,426 consisting of 17,85,91,713 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.
