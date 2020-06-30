Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 79.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.80% to Rs 399.24 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 79.56% to Rs 46.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 228.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.80% to Rs 399.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 723.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.50% to Rs 334.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 421.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 1941.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1981.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

