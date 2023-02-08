Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 78.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.90% to Rs 683.85 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 78.37% to Rs 176.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.90% to Rs 683.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 425.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.683.85425.0156.2254.23332.63183.90275.68137.81176.3798.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)