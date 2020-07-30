Phoenix Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 78.10% to Rs 134.71 crore

Net loss of Phoenix Mills reported to Rs 42.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 130.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.10% to Rs 134.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 615.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales134.71615.04 -78 OPM %52.1747.60 -PBDT-3.53221.00 PL PBT-53.77170.29 PL NP-42.41130.39 PL

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 07:50 IST

