Phoenix Township reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 5.69 croreNet profit of Phoenix Township reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.28% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 20.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.695.96 -5 20.0220.04 0 OPM %23.5528.02 -21.2321.11 - PBDT1.041.50 -31 3.273.59 -9 PBT0.380.66 -42 0.761.16 -34 NP0.29-0.06 LP 0.380.78 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU