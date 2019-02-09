Phoenix Township reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 6.16 croreNet profit of Phoenix Township remain constant at Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.165.56 11 OPM %23.7025.54 -PBDT1.301.26 3 PBT0.770.68 13 NP0.680.68 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
