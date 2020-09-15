Phosphate Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.09% to Rs 3.42 croreNet loss of Phosphate Company reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.09% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.428.57 -60 OPM %-25.4416.92 -PBDT-1.660.32 PL PBT-1.930.04 PL NP-1.390.06 PL
