PI Industries says CFO steps down citing personal reasons

The agri-sciences company announced that its chief financial officer Subhash Anand has decided to step down due to personal reasons and has requested for early relieving.

PI Industries said the management has accepted his request and accordingly he shall be relieved from his current responsibilities with effect from closing hours of 18 August 2020. Appointment of a new chief financial officer is under way and the announcement shall be made separately after necessary approvals, the company announced after market hours on Friday, 14 August 2020.

PI Industries' consolidated net profit jumped 43.2% to Rs 145.50 crore on 40.60% rise in net sales to Rs 1,060.10 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Shares of PI Industries fell 0.91% to Rs 1,920.70 on BSE. PI Industries manufactures agricultural and fine chemicals, and polymers. The company produces fine chemicals, crop protection, plant nutrients, and seeds, and engineering plastics for use in the automobile, electrical, and home appliances industries.

