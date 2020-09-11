Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.81% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries declined 38.81% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 46.39% to Rs 138.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 94.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales138.5394.63 46 OPM %14.127.86 -PBDT15.4618.70 -17 PBT12.1215.47 -22 NP7.8212.78 -39

Fri, September 11 2020. 08:05 IST

