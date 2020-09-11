Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 46.39% to Rs 138.53 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries declined 38.81% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 46.39% to Rs 138.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 94.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.138.5394.6314.127.8615.4618.7012.1215.477.8212.78

