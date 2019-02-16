JUST IN
ABC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Piccadily Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 8300.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 48.72% to Rs 77.50 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 8300.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 48.72% to Rs 77.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 52.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales77.5052.11 49 OPM %13.4814.18 -PBDT6.844.06 68 PBT3.690.85 334 NP2.520.03 8300

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
