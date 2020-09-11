Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.14% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net loss of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.14% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.0718.62-0.7415.470.312.77-0.601.86-0.451.38

