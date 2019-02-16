Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 302.92% to Rs 6.89 croreNet profit of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 302.92% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.891.71 303 OPM %16.4018.13 -PBDT1.050.31 239 PBT0.22-0.24 LP NP0.83-0.17 LP
