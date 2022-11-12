Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.84% to Rs 0.76 croreNet Loss of Picturehouse Media reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.84% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.762.52 -70 OPM %-38.16-59.92 -PBDT-0.52-10.88 95 PBT-0.59-10.96 95 NP-0.59-10.96 95
