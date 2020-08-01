Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.72% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net Loss of Picturehouse Media reported to Rs 19.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 73.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.72% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 97.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 130.57% to Rs 14.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.631.6914.486.28-1193.65-3631.95-192.68-1021.97-19.43-73.09-66.69-97.66-19.51-73.14-67.05-97.93-19.52-73.14-67.05-97.93

