Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 3011.15 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries declined 11.27% to Rs 332.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 374.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 3011.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2626.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3011.152626.3516.6020.93502.25551.78438.61491.45332.44374.65

