Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 3011.15 croreNet profit of Pidilite Industries declined 11.27% to Rs 332.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 374.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 3011.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2626.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3011.152626.35 15 OPM %16.6020.93 -PBDT502.25551.78 -9 PBT438.61491.45 -11 NP332.44374.65 -11
