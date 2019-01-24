JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NIIT consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.49% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.79% to Rs 1848.30 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries declined 8.49% to Rs 219.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 239.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.79% to Rs 1848.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1542.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1848.301542.90 20 OPM %18.2224.00 -PBDT362.68387.69 -6 PBT330.59358.45 -8 NP219.47239.84 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements