Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 72.80% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.33% to Rs 13.19 croreNet profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 72.80% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.33% to Rs 13.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.93% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.05% to Rs 50.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.1916.15 -18 50.5668.37 -26 OPM %13.5016.16 -6.826.64 - PBDT1.672.58 -35 3.304.38 -25 PBT1.582.49 -37 2.974.06 -27 NP2.167.94 -73 3.1410.80 -71
