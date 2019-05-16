Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 72.80% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.33% to Rs 13.19 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 72.80% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.33% to Rs 13.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.93% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.05% to Rs 50.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

