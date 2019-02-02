JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

STI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 87.01% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.98% to Rs 11.89 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 87.01% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 37.98% to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.8919.17 -38 OPM %4.378.92 -PBDT0.521.68 -69 PBT0.441.60 -73 NP0.201.54 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements