Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 87.01% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 37.98% to Rs 11.89 croreNet profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 87.01% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 37.98% to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.8919.17 -38 OPM %4.378.92 -PBDT0.521.68 -69 PBT0.441.60 -73 NP0.201.54 -87
