Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2696, up 3.09% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 107.46% in last one year as compared to a 51.56% jump in NIFTY and a 53.15% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2696, up 3.09% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17904.15. The Sensex is at 60014.98, down 0.21%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 3.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19009.65, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2703, up 2.86% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up 107.46% in last one year as compared to a 51.56% jump in NIFTY and a 53.15% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 198.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

