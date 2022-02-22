Piramal Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2020.6, down 3.64% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.13% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 5.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2020.6, down 3.64% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.Piramal Enterprises Ltd has lost around 14.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17530.15, down 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2006.8, down 4.28% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd jumped 9.13% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 5.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 145.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)