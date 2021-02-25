Piramal Enterprises Ltd spurts 4.78%

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1948.15, up 4.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.3% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% gain in NIFTY and a 20.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1948.15, up 4.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 15127.65. The Sensex is at 51196.12, up 0.82%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 37.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16951.45, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1946.6, up 4.78% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up 36.3% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% gain in NIFTY and a 20.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)