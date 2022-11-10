Piramal Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1536.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 1893.71 crore

Net loss of Piramal Enterprises reported to Rs 1536.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 419.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 1893.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1573.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1893.711573.69-99.7691.73-2655.03659.81-2682.44645.80-1536.39419.17

