Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 17.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 119.44 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission declined 17.91% to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 119.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)