Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 17.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 119.44 croreNet profit of Pix Transmission declined 17.91% to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 119.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales119.44115.97 3 OPM %20.0827.14 -PBDT27.9731.21 -10 PBT21.9826.11 -16 NP16.2219.76 -18
