Pix Transmission standalone net profit rises 20.99% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the September 2018 quarter
Pix Transmission standalone net profit rises 795.83% in the June 2018 quarter
Adani Transmission gets LoI for project in UP
Adani Transmission receives LoI for transmission project in U.P.
IndiGrid invests Rs 232 cr in Patran Transmission Company
-
Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 73.55 croreNet profit of Pix Transmission rose 20.99% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 73.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 67.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales73.5567.11 10 OPM %17.9120.94 -PBDT9.8311.08 -11 PBT6.017.64 -21 NP4.153.43 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU