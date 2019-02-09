JUST IN
Pix Transmission standalone net profit rises 20.99% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 73.55 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 20.99% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 73.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 67.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales73.5567.11 10 OPM %17.9120.94 -PBDT9.8311.08 -11 PBT6.017.64 -21 NP4.153.43 21

