Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 44.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Plastiblends India declined 44.46% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 140.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.28% to Rs 37.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.35% to Rs 605.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 626.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

