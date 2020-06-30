Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 44.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.42% to Rs 140.55 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India declined 44.46% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 140.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.28% to Rs 37.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.35% to Rs 605.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 626.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales140.55164.24 -14 605.87626.85 -3 OPM %7.917.82 -11.139.62 - PBDT11.5111.84 -3 68.6053.35 29 PBT7.488.88 -16 51.5541.61 24 NP4.968.93 -44 37.1831.17 19
