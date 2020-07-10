PNB drops after terming DHFL  exposure as fraud

Punjab National Bank lost 5.39% to Rs 35.10 after the public sector lender on Thursday declared its Rs 3,688.58 crore exposure to mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) as fraud.

Shares of DHFL were locked in a 5% lower circuit at Rs 14.9 on BSE.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) in an exchange filing after market hours yesterday reported borrowal fraud of Rs 3688.58 crore in NPA account at its large corporate branch in Mumbai. PNB said it has made provisions amounting to Rs 1246.58 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms.

Meanwhile in a separate announcement, the bank's board approved raising of capital through issue of equity shares and Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds by way of Private Placement, Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), Further Public Offer (FPO), Rights Issue or any other mode or through a combination thereof up to an amount of Rs 10000 crore.

The bank will also seek shareholders' approval for raising of equity capital for an amount up to Rs 7000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Further Public Offer (FPO), Rights Issue or any such other mean.

PNB reported a net loss of Rs 697.20 crore in Q4 March 2020, lower than net loss of Rs 4749.64 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income rose 11.29% to Rs 16,388.32 crore.

Punjab National Bank is a public sector bank. The bank had amalgamated Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with itself effective April 1 this year. Government of India held 83.19% stake in the bank as on 31 March 2020.

