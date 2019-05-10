PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 50.95% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 2145.21 croreNet profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 50.95% to Rs 379.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 2145.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1638.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.65% to Rs 1191.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 841.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.91% to Rs 7679.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5488.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2145.211638.17 31 7679.325488.71 40 OPM %92.2486.06 -90.2287.35 - PBDT554.22384.42 44 1765.761258.71 40 PBT545.07377.39 44 1734.391234.58 40 NP379.77251.58 51 1191.52841.15 42
