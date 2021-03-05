PNB Housing, Yes Bank enter into strategic co‐lending partnership

PNB Housing Finance and Yes Bank have entered into a strategic co‐lending agreement to offer convenient and customized retail loans to homebuyers at competitive interest rates.PNB Housing Finance and Yes Bank will jointly do due diligence and co‐originate the loan at an agreed ratio. PNB Housing Finance will service the customers through the entire loan lifecycle, including sourcing, documentation and collection with an appropriate information sharing arrangement with Yes Bank. The announcement was made during market hours today, 5 March 2021.
"In 2020, RBI allowed the co‐origination of HFCs with banks to enable non‐banking finance companies and other banking institutions to provide mutually‐beneficial risk assessment services. The revised co‐lending model, introduced in November 2020, gives lenders greater flexibility vis‐a‐vis offering higher credit for the unserved and underserved segments of the population," the joint statement stated.
PNB Housing Finance reported 1.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 232.40 crore on 8.6% fall in total income to Rs 1,896.35 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Shares of PNB Housing Finance rose 0.69% to Rs 435.70 on BSE. PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-accepting housing finance company, with second largest deposits outstanding within housing finance companies. The company provides housing loans to individuals for purchase, construction, repair, and upgrade of houses. It also provides loans against property, loans for commercial property, and loans for purchase of residential plots, and real estate development loans.
Shares of Yes Bank gained 0.60% to Rs 16.70 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 16.55 to Rs 16.85 so far.
