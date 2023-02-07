PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Garnet Lanee brings range of diamonds jewellery at affordable prices
Khwaahish launches Gulz, its new rose gold and diamond jewellery collection
Ratnalaya Jewellers embraces digitization to become the most loved and awarded jewellery brand in Patna
Foro, A One-Stop Destination for Affordable, High-Quality & Trendy Jewellery
Ameesha Patel attends Vivz World Fashion Week India
-
Sales rise 681.45% to Rs 9.69 croreNet profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 436.36% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 681.45% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.691.24 681 OPM %17.7524.19 -PBDT1.680.30 460 PBT1.620.29 459 NP1.180.22 436
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU