PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 436.36% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 681.45% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.691.2417.7524.191.680.301.620.291.180.22

