JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 681.45% to Rs 9.69 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 436.36% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 681.45% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.691.24 681 OPM %17.7524.19 -PBDT1.680.30 460 PBT1.620.29 459 NP1.180.22 436

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU