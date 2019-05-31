POCL Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.96% to Rs 103.83 croreNet profit of POCL Enterprises reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.96% to Rs 103.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 453.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 485.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales103.83140.23 -26 453.73485.56 -7 OPM %4.160.86 -0.502.20 - PBDT1.820.36 406 -4.876.07 PL PBT1.39-0.05 LP -6.434.58 PL NP1.23-0.21 LP -6.432.67 PL
