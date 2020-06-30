Poddar Housing & Development reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.66% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net Loss of Poddar Housing & Development reported to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.66% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 47.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.6411.7847.9547.56-72.11-3.65-48.20-12.59-6.34-0.66-24.30-8.45-6.49-0.41-24.71-8.79-4.92-0.02-19.59-7.25

