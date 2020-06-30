JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UTL Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Poddar Housing & Development reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.66% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net Loss of Poddar Housing & Development reported to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.66% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 47.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.6411.78 -27 47.9547.56 1 OPM %-72.11-3.65 --48.20-12.59 - PBDT-6.34-0.66 -861 -24.30-8.45 -188 PBT-6.49-0.41 -1483 -24.71-8.79 -181 NP-4.92-0.02 -24500 -19.59-7.25 -170

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 13:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU