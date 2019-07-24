Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 47.22% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 96.90 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 47.22% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 96.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 86.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales96.9086.17 12 OPM %7.044.43 -PBDT7.255.08 43 PBT6.534.34 50 NP4.773.24 47

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

