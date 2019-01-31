Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 91.03% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 63.27% in the September 2018 quarter
Pokarna standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the June 2018 quarter
Pokarna standalone net profit declines 48.50% in the September 2018 quarter
Pennar Group bags orders worth Rs 317 crore
PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 119.58 croreNet profit of Pokarna rose 91.03% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 119.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 87.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales119.5887.89 36 OPM %35.2333.04 -PBDT37.1422.81 63 PBT31.6017.71 78 NP25.9813.60 91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU