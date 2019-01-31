JUST IN
Business Standard

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 91.03% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 119.58 crore

Net profit of Pokarna rose 91.03% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 119.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 87.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales119.5887.89 36 OPM %35.2333.04 -PBDT37.1422.81 63 PBT31.6017.71 78 NP25.9813.60 91

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:28 IST

