JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Horticulture Production Estimated At 314.5 Million Tonnes In 2018-19, Up Around 1%
Business Standard

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.99% to Rs 9.20 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech declined 43.75% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 50.99% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.2018.77 -51 OPM %6.094.42 -PBDT0.260.49 -47 PBT0.240.46 -48 NP0.180.32 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements