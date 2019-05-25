Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech standalone net profit declines 67.44% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.55% to Rs 8.55 croreNet profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech declined 67.44% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 69.55% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.02% to Rs 51.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.5528.08 -70 51.7271.85 -28 OPM %2.814.10 -3.854.11 - PBDT0.170.74 -77 0.881.55 -43 PBT0.130.69 -81 0.771.41 -45 NP0.140.43 -67 0.620.93 -33
