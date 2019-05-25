Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech standalone net profit declines 67.44% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 69.55% to Rs 8.55 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech declined 67.44% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 69.55% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.02% to Rs 51.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

