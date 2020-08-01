Polson standalone net profit declines 69.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.61% to Rs 21.02 crore

Net profit of Polson declined 69.90% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.61% to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.50% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.24% to Rs 96.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

21.0231.6696.70108.9417.7017.4417.1414.863.065.5014.9415.372.524.2810.4111.351.464.857.109.93

