Polson standalone net profit declines 69.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.61% to Rs 21.02 crore

Net profit of Polson declined 69.90% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.61% to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.50% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.24% to Rs 96.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.0231.66 -34 96.70108.94 -11 OPM %17.7017.44 -17.1414.86 - PBDT3.065.50 -44 14.9415.37 -3 PBT2.524.28 -41 10.4111.35 -8 NP1.464.85 -70 7.109.93 -28

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 14:09 IST

