Polycon International standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 9.66 croreNet profit of Polycon International declined 69.23% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.668.42 15 OPM %8.281.43 -PBDT0.360.56 -36 PBT0.100.30 -67 NP0.080.26 -69
