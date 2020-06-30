Polycon International standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.18% to Rs 7.68 crore

Net profit of Polycon International rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.18% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.01% to Rs 30.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.688.5530.0237.5311.078.306.968.390.380.2401.200.200.01-1.050.200.110.01-2.880.15

