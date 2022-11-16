Polycon International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.13% to Rs 6.62 croreNet profit of Polycon International rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.13% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.627.80 -15 OPM %14.5011.15 -PBDT0.500.36 39 PBT0.210.07 200 NP0.210.03 600
