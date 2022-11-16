Polycon International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.13% to Rs 6.62 crore

Net profit of Polycon International rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.13% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.627.8014.5011.150.500.360.210.070.210.03

