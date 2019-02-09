Polygenta Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 88.01% to Rs 24.78 croreNet Loss of Polygenta Technologies reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 88.01% to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales24.7813.18 88 OPM %-6.30-43.02 -PBDT-0.32-5.80 94 PBT-4.11-9.52 57 NP-4.11-9.52 57
