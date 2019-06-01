Polygenta Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.60 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 57.52% to Rs 26.81 croreNet Loss of Polygenta Technologies reported to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 26.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 57.52% to Rs 26.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 55.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 57.38% to Rs 94.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales26.8117.02 58 94.5760.09 57 OPM %-1.01-36.78 --7.12-39.84 - PBDT-0.17-6.39 97 -7.30-23.64 69 PBT-5.60-10.09 44 -24.05-38.74 38 NP-5.60-26.38 79 -24.05-55.03 56
