Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 44.68% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 33.59% to Rs 12.01 crore

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) declined 44.68% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.59% to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.018.99 34 OPM %4.839.01 -PBDT0.560.83 -33 PBT0.330.63 -48 NP0.260.47 -45

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:02 IST

