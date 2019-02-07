Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 44.68% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.59% to Rs 12.01 croreNet profit of Polylink Polymers (India) declined 44.68% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.59% to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.018.99 34 OPM %4.839.01 -PBDT0.560.83 -33 PBT0.330.63 -48 NP0.260.47 -45
