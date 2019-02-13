Polymechplast Machines standalone net profit declines 30.30% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 10.18 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 30.30% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.1810.80 -6 OPM %4.726.94 -PBDT0.430.73 -41 PBT0.340.64 -47 NP0.230.33 -30

