Polymechplast Machines standalone net profit declines 30.30% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 104.21% in the September 2018 quarter
Sawaca Business Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Bee Electronic Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Bee Electronic Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Super Domestic Machines reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 10.18 croreNet profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 30.30% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.1810.80 -6 OPM %4.726.94 -PBDT0.430.73 -41 PBT0.340.64 -47 NP0.230.33 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU