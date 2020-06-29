Polymechplast Machines standalone net profit rises 18.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.52% to Rs 11.83 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 18.42% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.52% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.46% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.45% to Rs 43.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.8317.5343.9154.516.513.486.426.620.690.532.663.460.650.432.353.080.450.381.722.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)