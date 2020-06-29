Polymechplast Machines standalone net profit rises 18.42% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.52% to Rs 11.83 croreNet profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 18.42% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.52% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.46% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.45% to Rs 43.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.8317.53 -33 43.9154.51 -19 OPM %6.513.48 -6.426.62 - PBDT0.690.53 30 2.663.46 -23 PBT0.650.43 51 2.353.08 -24 NP0.450.38 18 1.722.19 -21
