Polymechplast Machines standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 17.53 crore

Net profit of rose 26.67% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 17.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.61% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 54.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

17.5314.9554.5147.243.484.356.625.800.530.713.462.580.430.593.082.210.380.302.191.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)