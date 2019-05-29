JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Polymechplast Machines standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 17.53 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 26.67% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 17.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.61% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 54.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.5314.95 17 54.5147.24 15 OPM %3.484.35 -6.625.80 - PBDT0.530.71 -25 3.462.58 34 PBT0.430.59 -27 3.082.21 39 NP0.380.30 27 2.191.24 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements