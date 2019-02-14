Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 53.84% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 1169.67 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 53.84% to Rs 77.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 1169.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 913.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1169.67913.34 28 OPM %15.3215.60 -PBDT207.13145.97 42 PBT153.8395.95 60 NP77.2350.20 54

Thu, February 14 2019. 16:57 IST

