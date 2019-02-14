Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 53.84% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 142.72% in the September 2018 quarter
Polyplex Corporation standalone net profit rises 789.82% in the June 2018 quarter
JMG Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Abhishek Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.96 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Flora Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 1169.67 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 53.84% to Rs 77.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 1169.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 913.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1169.67913.34 28 OPM %15.3215.60 -PBDT207.13145.97 42 PBT153.8395.95 60 NP77.2350.20 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU