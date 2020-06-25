Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.63% to Rs 37.22 croreNet profit of Polyspin Exports declined 71.43% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.63% to Rs 37.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.19% to Rs 5.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 166.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 212.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales37.2247.49 -22 166.19212.03 -22 OPM %2.366.40 -5.687.40 - PBDT1.422.42 -41 10.9013.88 -21 PBT0.561.65 -66 7.3810.84 -32 NP0.260.91 -71 5.357.45 -28
