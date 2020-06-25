Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.63% to Rs 37.22 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 71.43% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.63% to Rs 37.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.19% to Rs 5.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 166.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 212.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

37.2247.49166.19212.032.366.405.687.401.422.4210.9013.880.561.657.3810.840.260.915.357.45

